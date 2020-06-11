56th FW commander tours Luke

(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Maj. Kimberly Guest (center), 56th Security Forces Squadron commander, explains the capabilities and training opportunities of the 360-degree virtual reality simulation to Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder (left), 56th Fighter Wing commander, June 4, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Krueder, who took command of the 56th FW on May 27, 2020, toured the facility to learn about the training and needs of the 56th SFS. The 56th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and wellbeing of Airmen.
Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder (right), 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks with Airmen from the 56th Communications Squadron, during an immersion tour June 4, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Kreuder, who took command of the 56th FW on May 27, 2020, toured Luke squadrons to learn about their contribution to the fighter wingís mission. The 56th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and wellbeing of Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander (left), observes as 56th Security Forces Squadron defenders participate in a 360-degree active shooter virtual reality simulation June 4, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Defenders showcased security capabilities to Kreuder during his immersion tour. The 56th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and wellbeing of Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Master Sgt. Jackie Childs, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Low Observable Aircraft Structural Maintenance section chief, briefs Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, during an immersion tour June 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the tour, Airmen highlighted the 56th Maintenance Groupís successes, challenges and innovative practices. The 56th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and wellbeing of Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)
Tech. Sgt. Michael Dove (center), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, describes differences between several types of unexploded ordnance to Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th FW command chief, during an immersion tour June 3, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. During the tour, Kreuder spoke with EOD Airmen, received hands-on training with disposal robots, and executed the detonation of a small bunker to better understand the mission from their perspective. The 56th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and wellbeing of Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caroline Burnett)
Airmen from the 56th Security Forces Squadron demonstrate a flightline security exercise to 56th Fighter Wing leadership June 4, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Defenders showcased security capabilities to Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th FW commander, during his immersion tour. The 56th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and wellbeing of Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, tours the Aircrew Egress Systems facility during an immersion tour June 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Kreuder, who took command of the 56th FW on May 27, 2020, visited the facility as part of an immersion tour to learn about the 56th Maintenance Groupís capabilities. The 56th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and wellbeing of Airmen. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)