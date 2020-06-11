56th FW commander tours Luke

Advertisement

Maj. Kimberly Guest (center), 56th Security Forces Squadron commander, explains the capabilities and training opportunities of the 360-degree virtual reality simulation to Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder (left), 56th Fighter Wing commander, June 4, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Krueder, who took command of the 56th FW on May 27, 2020, toured the facility to learn about the training and needs of the 56th SFS. The 56th FW commander oversees the operations of the base including training, safety and wellbeing of Airmen.