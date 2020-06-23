56th Fighter Wing maintains travel restrictions

Advertisement

Based on the current upward trend regarding COVID-19 cases in Arizona, leadership of the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., informed Airmen of the following 56th FW travel guidance current as of June 19:

1. The 56th Fighter Wing will operate strictly in accordance with Department of Defense guidance. Airmen can base†travel decisions and determine the need for an Exception to Policy request using the decision matrix found here: https://www.luke.af.mil/Portals/58/Travel%20Decision%20Flowchart_15%20Jun%2020_1.pdf

2. As of June 18, 2020, the DOD assesses Luke Air Force Base as a “Red” installation overall. Therefore, all travel outside the local area will require an ETP.

3. Luke AFB definition of the local area remains “within the state of Arizona.”

4. Updated DOD travel guidance current as of June 15, 2020 can be found here: https://mypers.af.mil/app/answers/detail/a_id/46605.

For the most updated information specific to Luke AFB, visit the Luke AFB COVID-19 page at https://www.luke.af.mil/COVID-19/.

In line with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Secretary of Defense, Luke AFB leadership reminds all individuals to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of physical†distancing in public areas or work centers.