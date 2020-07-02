Arizona National Guard delivers PPE material for Gila County residents

(Air National Guard photograph by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard service members delivered personal protection equipment June 29, 2020 to a local distribution center in Globe, Ariz., for Gila County residents. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency. (Air National Guard photograph by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
