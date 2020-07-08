Luke AFB increases Health Protection Condition

Advertisement

In recognition of the increased severity of COVID-19 cases throughout Arizona and in the surrounding community, Luke is moving from Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo to Charlie.

The Department of Defense recommends HPCON C when “there remains evidence of sustained COVID-19 transmission in the local community.” As Luke is an inseparable part of the local community, this move acknowledges the recent significant uptick in COVID-19 transmission rates throughout Arizona and Maricopa County in particular. Luke is aligned with all other DOD facilities in Arizona, which also moved to HPCON C.

This move to HPCON C does not by itself drive any specific posture changes as Luke’s leadership has been and will continue to risk manage and balance operations tempo, facility access, and services to Airmen, families, and retirees as conditions permit.

“Thanks to your continued diligence, our on-base measures throughout Luke have largely been effective, however much of the risk remains off base in the local community,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander. “Please continue to wear a mask/face covering when unable to maintain physical distancing of six feet, wash your hands frequently, avoid close contact/crowded areas, disinfect frequently touched areas daily, monitor your health, and follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.”

The most updated information is available on the Luke AFB Facebook page: @Luke56thFW (https://www.facebook.com/Luke56thFW/) and the Luke AFB COVID-19 page at (https://www.luke.af.mil/COVID-19/).

More information will be provided as it becomes available.