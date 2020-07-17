AETC to host Developmental Special Experiences webcast July 21

Advertisement

The Air Education and Training Command Developmental Special Experiences branch will host a Developmental Special Experiences webcast, July 21, 2020.

The webcast is available at 10 a.m., CDT, and can be watched live on the Air Force Personnel Center’s Facebook page, Zoom, or the Defense Collaboration Services.

Developmental Special Experiences, or DSEs, are competency-based learning activities outside the scope of formal training that have been validated as a potential means to obtain specific foundational, occupational, or joint competencies.

Agenda items include an overview of the DSEs catalog; why DSEs are important and a review of DSE examples; how to use the DSE catalog to shape your future and career; and a Q&A session.

Watch the webcast live at the following locations:

AFPC Facebook Live Link: https://www.facebook.com/AirForcePersonnelCenter/

Zoom Link: Actual link, meeting ID and password are available inside the myPers email sent to all Air Force users, July 14.

DCS Webcast Link (CAC required): https://conference.apps.mil/webconf/AETC

DCS Login Instructions:

– VPN is not required for teleworkers. CAC-in without VPN to save time. Use the new Authentication CAC cert. Copy/paste link into Google Chrome. Selecting the “refresh” button many times is helpful. Switch to another browser if needed.

– Log in as a listener 10 minutes early to establish connection and sound check.

For questions, contact AETC/A3BD Force Development – Developmental Special Experiences branch at JBSA-Randolph, Texas, at 210-652-6541, or via email at aetc.a3pa@us.af.