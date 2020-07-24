Sailors conduct mine countermeasure training operations during Mine Warfare Exercise

Advertisement

MUTSU BAY — Mineman 3rd Class Arturo Rivera from Tucson, Ariz., and Mineman Seaman Peter Birnstihl from Chandler, Ariz., search for mine-like objects in a mine hunting area as the Executive Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Zach Martens from Poway, California, observes, aboard mine countermeasures ship USS Pioneer (MCM 9) during Mine Warfare Exercise (MIWEX) 2JA 2020. MIWEX 2JA is an annual bilateral exercise held between the U.S. Navy and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) to strengthen interoperability and increase proficiencies in mine countermeasure operations