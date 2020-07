Advertisement

SOUTH CHINA SEA — Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Haley Colesnow, from Mesa, Ariz., stands watch as a missile systems supervisor in the combat information center aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54). Antietam is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.