Luke Airmen compete at 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition

(Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Senior Airman Javon Sweatts, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, attaches a fin on an inert AIM-9L/M during the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition, July 17, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Load crew competitions pairs teams of three against one another
challenging them to load an aircraft with inert munitions in the shortest time possible with the highest accuracy. The eight competing AMUs divided the load crew competition among multiple hangars throughout the day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Staff Sgt. Marissa Colima, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, adjusts the fins on an inert munition while Senior Airman Javon Sweatts, 310th AMU weapons load crew member, hold an AIM-9L/M in place during the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition July 17, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The load crew competition is designed to encourage friendly competition among load crew members and enable them to display the high skill level at which they operate. The eight competing AMUs divided the load crew competition among multiple hangars throughout the day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Staff Sgt. Marissa Colima, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, makes adjustments to an inert AIM-9L/M during the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition, July 17, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Eight AMUs participated in the competition which evaluates technical proficiency, safety procedures and overall time to load munitions onto respective aircraft. The eight competing AMUs divided the load crew competition among multiple hangars throughout the day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Staff Sgt. Bryant Payne, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, loosens straps on an inert AIM-9X during the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition, July 17, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Payne was part of a three-person team loading inert munitions onto an F-35A Lightning II, while competing against seven other AMUs. The eight competing AMUs divided the load crew competition among multiple hangars throughout the day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Senior Airman Robert Chambers, 308th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, inspects an inert AIM-120 during the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition, July 17, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Chambers was part of a three-person team competing against seven other teams to accurately load munitions onto their aircraft in the least amount of time. The eight competing AMUs divided the load crew competition among multiple hangars throughout the day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)