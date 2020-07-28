Luke Airmen compete at 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition

Advertisement

Senior Airman Javon Sweatts, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, attaches a fin on an inert AIM-9L/M during the 2nd Quarter Load Crew Competition, July 17, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Load crew competitions pairs teams of three against one another challenging them to load an aircraft with inert munitions in the shortest time possible with the highest accuracy. The eight competing AMUs divided the load crew competition among multiple hangars throughout the day to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.