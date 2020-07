Advertisement

Arizona National Guard service members pick up more than 4,000 medical-grade reusable fabric gowns from Fashion and Business Resource Innovation Center (F.A.B.R.I.C.) July 27, 2020, a nonprofit organization in Tempe, Ariz. The gowns were made utilizing 40,000 yards of fabric delivered by the 161st Air Refueling Wing April 9, 2020.