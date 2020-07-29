Back to School Bash drive-thru

Advertisement

Bags are packed prior to the Back to School Bash drive-through July 23, 2020, at the Gila Bend Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The 56th Chaplain Corps, Back to School Clothing drive and the Fighter Country Partnership organized the drive to distribute school supplies and toys to Luke families. Despite the Coronavirus Disease 2019, Luke Airmen continue to give back to the base community and prepare children for the upcoming school year.