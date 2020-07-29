Back to School Bash drive-thru

(Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Maquez)
Bags are packed prior to the Back to School Bash drive-through July 23, 2020, at the Gila Bend Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The 56th Chaplain Corps, Back to School Clothing drive and the Fighter Country Partnership organized the drive to distribute school supplies and toys to Luke families. Despite the Coronavirus Disease 2019, Luke Airmen continue to give back to the base community and prepare children for the upcoming school year.
Brandon Wright, Back to School Bash volunteer and 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron sheet metals technician, loads school supplies and toys into a car July 23, 2020, at the Gila Bend Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Volunteers distributed 278 bags and backpacks with school supplies and toys to Luke members and their families. Despite the Coronavirus Disease 2019, Luke Airmen continue to give back to the base community and prepare children for the upcoming school year.
Children watch as volunteers load school supplies and toys into a car during the Back to School Bash drive-through July 23, 2020, at the Gila Bend Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Volunteers from Luke distributed 278 bags and backpacks with school supplies and toys to Luke members and their families. Despite the Coronavirus Disease 2019, Luke Airmen continue to give back to the base community and prepare children for the upcoming school year. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Maquez)
Jimbo Norton, Back to School Bash volunteer and 56th Communication Squadron resource advisor, loads a car during the Back to School Bash drive-through July 23, 2020, at the Gila Bend Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The drive, organized by the 56th Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps, Back to School Clothing drive and the Fighter Country Partnership, distributed 278 bags and backpacks with school supplies and toys for Luke members and their families. Despite the Coronavirus Disease 2019, Luke Airmen continue to give back to the base community and prepare children for the upcoming school year. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Maquez)
Jimbo Norton, Back to School Bash volunteer and 56th Communication Squadron resource advisor, distributes bags to the Back to School Bash drive-through area July 23, 2020, at the Gila Bend Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Volunteers from Luke distributed 278 bags and backpacks with school supplies and toys to Luke members and their families. Despite the Coronavirus Disease 2019, Luke Airmen continue to give back to the base community and prepare children for the upcoming school year. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Maquez)