ALS graduates 48 Airmen in class 20-5

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 48 Airmen June 25 in class 20-5.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Staff Sgt. Junaid Banday, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Staff Sgt. Hunter Bolt, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Senior Airman Ethan Johnston, 56th EMS; Senior Airman Josie Cornella, 944th Maintenance Squadron; Staff Sgt. Tazesha Wilson, 56th AMXS; and Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook, 56th Fighter Wing
Commandant’s award: Senior Airman Josie Cornella, 944th MXS
Academic Achievement award: Senior Airman Ethan Johnston, 56th EMS
Other graduates are:
56th Comptroller Squadron
Senior Airman Erika Turcotte
56th Operations Support Squadron
Staff Sgts. Jon Davila and Carrie Gadell
607th Air Control Squadron
Staff Sgt. Ty Martin
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Jordan Johnson; and Staff Sgts. Sade Ray III and Rhio Rendon-Rivera
56th EMS
Senior Airman Jose Luna; and Staff Sgts. Joe-Charles Meurer and Ryan Young
56th AMXS
Staff Sgts. Casey Bailey, Cameron Barfield and Alejandro Barrios; Senior Airmen Joseph Bowden and Alyssa Griffin; Staff Sgts. Joshua Martinez, William Mulliken II, Matthew Murphy, Jeremy Rumbaoa and Alexander Young
756th AMXS
Staff Sgt. Jordan Anderson; Senior Airman Matthew Babij; Staff Sgt. Alden Begay; Senior Airman Aaron Flores; Staff Sgts. Daniel Hare and Anthony Heise; Senior Airmen Matthew Lenker, David Londo Jr., Colby Long and Josiah Norris; Staff Sgts. Deejon Rice and Sean Stuart
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Staff Sgt. Stonie Burnett
56th Security Forces Squadron
Staff Sgts. Ryan Bailey, Jaden Cady and Lane O’Toole
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Staff Sgts. Kayla Burroughs, Demetrius Gadson Jr. and Thomas Moreno Jr.
56th Medical Support Squadron
Staff Sgt. Winnie Adipo
944th AMXS
Senior Airman Elijah Amberson
944th Civil Engineering Squadron
Senior Airman Luis Rico
Courtesy of Master Sgt. Bradford Doyon,
56th Force Support Squadron