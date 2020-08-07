ALS graduates 48 Airmen in class 20-5

Advertisement

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 48 Airmen June 25 in class 20-5.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Staff Sgt. Junaid Banday, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Staff Sgt. Hunter Bolt, 56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; Senior Airman Ethan Johnston, 56th EMS; Senior Airman Josie Cornella, 944th Maintenance Squadron; Staff Sgt. Tazesha Wilson, 56th AMXS; and Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook, 56th Fighter Wing

Commandant’s award: Senior Airman Josie Cornella, 944th MXS

Academic Achievement award: Senior Airman Ethan Johnston, 56th EMS

Other graduates are:

56th Comptroller Squadron

Senior Airman Erika Turcotte

56th Operations Support Squadron

Staff Sgts. Jon Davila and Carrie Gadell

607th Air Control Squadron

Staff Sgt. Ty Martin

56th Component Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Jordan Johnson; and Staff Sgts. Sade Ray III and Rhio Rendon-Rivera

56th EMS

Senior Airman Jose Luna; and Staff Sgts. Joe-Charles Meurer and Ryan Young

56th AMXS

Staff Sgts. Casey Bailey, Cameron Barfield and Alejandro Barrios; Senior Airmen Joseph Bowden and Alyssa Griffin; Staff Sgts. Joshua Martinez, William Mulliken II, Matthew Murphy, Jeremy Rumbaoa and Alexander Young

756th AMXS

Staff Sgt. Jordan Anderson; Senior Airman Matthew Babij; Staff Sgt. Alden Begay; Senior Airman Aaron Flores; Staff Sgts. Daniel Hare and Anthony Heise; Senior Airmen Matthew Lenker, David Londo Jr., Colby Long and Josiah Norris; Staff Sgts. Deejon Rice and Sean Stuart

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Staff Sgt. Stonie Burnett

56th Security Forces Squadron

Staff Sgts. Ryan Bailey, Jaden Cady and Lane O’Toole

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Staff Sgts. Kayla Burroughs, Demetrius Gadson Jr. and Thomas Moreno Jr.

56th Medical Support Squadron

Staff Sgt. Winnie Adipo

944th AMXS

Senior Airman Elijah Amberson

944th Civil Engineering Squadron

Senior Airman Luis Rico

Courtesy of Master Sgt. Bradford Doyon,

56th Force Support Squadron