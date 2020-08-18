Just Breathe: stress management course

Airmen from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit practice focused breathing techniques during a “Just Breathe” course Aug. 10, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Focused breathing is used during grounding exercises to help people focus on the present and organize their thoughts. Maintenance Airmen were taught how to apply this technique to manage stress. The “Just Breathe” course focuses on techniques used for stress management, which is one of the key components of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb F. Butler)
Airmen from the
61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit practice focused breathing techniques during a “Just Breathe” course Aug. 10, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Focused breathing is used during grounding exercises to help people focus on the present and organize their thoughts. Maintenance Airmen were taught how to apply this technique to manage stress. The “Just Breathe” course focuses on techniques used for stress management, which is one of the key components of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness.
Airmen from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit learn techniques for stress management during the “Just Breathe” course, Aug. 10, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Maintenance Group chaplain partnered with the violence prevention office to create ìJust Breathe,î a stress management course designed to help maintenance Airmen deal with the various stressors related to their career field. Stress management is one of the key components of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb F. Butler)
Jarmel Bell, 56th Fighter Wing Violence Prevention Integrator, center, leads a discussion at the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit during the “Just Breathe” course Aug. 10, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Maintenance Group chaplain partnered with the violence prevention office to create ìJust Breathe,î a stress management course designed to help maintenance Airmen deal with the various stressors related to their career field. Stress management is one of the key components of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Caleb F. Butler)