Just Breathe: stress management course

Airmen from the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit practice focused breathing techniques during a “Just Breathe” course Aug. 10, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Focused breathing is used during grounding exercises to help people focus on the present and organize their thoughts. Maintenance Airmen were taught how to apply this technique to manage stress. The “Just Breathe” course focuses on techniques used for stress management, which is one of the key components of Comprehensive Airmen Fitness.