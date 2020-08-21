Blue Ridge sailors conduct anti-terrorism training

Advertisement

YOKOSUKA, Japan—Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Christopher Millis, from Phoenix, Arizona, assess threats down a passageway while operating as the security reaction force team lead during an anti-terrorism training evolution aboard U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19). Anti-terrorism training evolutions test Sailors skills and knowledge on the various responses to terrorist situations and threats. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.