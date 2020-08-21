USS Princeton Sailors conduct damage control training

Advertisement

ARABIAN SEA—Electronics Technician 3rd Class Darius Swan, from Gilbert, Ariz., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), assembles shoring during a general quarters drill. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce.