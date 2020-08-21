USS Ronald Reagan conducts flight operations

Advertisement

Aviation Ordnanceman Airmen Jeremy Jeziorski, from Buffalo, N.Y., right, and Min Cho, from Chandler, Ariz., assigned to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115 attach a missile to an F/A-18E Super Hornets on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.