Singapore partners with Luke since 1992

Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert One Staff Sgt. Concenciao Axel, 425th Fighter Squadron maintainer, performs maintenance on an F-16C Fighting Falcon Aug. 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-16 is a multirole fighter that in an air-to-surface role, can fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft and return to its starting point. The RSAF is among six foreign national partners that train at Luke AFB, which directly contributes to the mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.