Singapore partners with Luke since 1992

Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert One Staff Sgt. Concenciao Axel, 425th Fighter Squadron maintainer, performs maintenance on an F-16C Fighting Falcon Aug. 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-16 is a multirole fighter that in an air-to-surface role, can fly more than 500 miles, deliver its weapons with accuracy, defend itself against enemy aircraft and return to its starting point. The RSAF is among six foreign national partners that train at Luke AFB, which directly contributes to the mission of training the world's greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.
Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert One Staff Sgt. Concenciao Axel, 425th Fighter Squadron maintainer, inspects the inside of an F-16C Fighting Falcon Aug. 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The F-16 is a multirole fighter that can fly up to 50,000 feet and can reach speeds of 1,500 mph. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16D Fighting Falcon, assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron, takes off July 27, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. RSAF personnel have been training at Luke AFB since 1992 with the mission of providing advanced weapons and tactics continuation training for their F-16 pilots and maintainers. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Republic of Singapore Air Force Capt. Tan Wei Yang, 425th Fighter Squadron pilot, stands beside an RSAF F-16D Fighting Falcon, Aug. 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. RSAF pilots receive F-16 training at Luke AFB for approximately two years while on base they receive advanced tactics training and participate in exercises. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert Two Master Sgt. Tan Hock Leng, 425th Fighter Squadron maintainer, performs maintenance on an F-16D Fighting Falcon, Aug. 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Tan Hock Leng installed an LAU-129 missile onto the F-16 before flight. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
From left to right, Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert One Staff Sgt. Chan Jun Heng Andy, Military Expert Two Master Sgt. Teo Choh Hwai and ME2 Master Sgt. Tan Hock Leng, 425th Fighter Squadron maintainers, install a missile on an F-16D Fighting Falcon Aug. 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 425th FS has housed the RSAF for more than 27 years and graduates pilots every two years. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert Two Master Sgt. Teo Choh Hwai, 425th Fighter Squadron maintainer, installs an LAU-129 missile onto an F-16D Fighting Falcon Aug. 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. RSAF personnel have trained at Luke for more than 27 years, making the 425th one of the longest-operating overseas detachments for the RSAF. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert One Staff Sgt. Concenciao Axel, 425th Fighter Squadron maintainer, performs maintenance on an F-16C Fighting Falcon, Aug. 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
From left to right, Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert One Staff Sgt. Chan Jun Heng Andy, Military Expert Two Master Sgt. Teo Choh Hwai, and ME2 Master Sgt. Tan Hock Leng, 425th Fighter Squadron maintainers, prepare to install an LAU-129 missile onto an F-16D Fighting Falcon Aug. 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The RSAF have been training at Luke AFB for more than 27 years, during which they receive advanced tactics training, shoot live missiles and participate in exercises. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert Two Second Warrant Officer Kong Kum Cheong, 425th Fighter Squadron maintainer, gathers aircraft parts Aug. 5, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)