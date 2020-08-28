Hydraulics Airman assembles F-16 brake

Advertisement

Airman 1st Class Wesley De Leon, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron aircraft hydraulic systems journeyman, adjusts an F-16 Fighting Falcon brake Aug. 17, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke AFB supply sends broken or worn equipment to the hydraulics flight where it is fixed and sent back to supply to be distributed to the proper location. The hydraulics flight works on F-16, A-10 Thunderbolt II and F-15 Eagle landing gear and brakes for Luke and other bases to ensure Air Force mission success.