944th FW announces enlisted promotions for August

The following Reservists were promoted in August.
924th Operations Flight
Master Sgt. Steven Melessa
924th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airmen Nova Korman and
Alexandra Gutierrez
Tech. Sgts. Anthony Hernandez and Sandy St. John
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Airman Brayden Pringle
Airman 1st Class Ethan Reardon
Senior Airmen Shaun Lea and Corbin Tuell
414th Maintenance Squadron
Airman Adam Mowbray
Senior Airmen Alec Colson, Hayes Herring and James Thomas
Staff Sgt. Matthew Foy
Tech. Sgts. Justin Hosier and Joshua Pettit
944th Fighter Wing
Tech. Sgt. Deanna Radtke
944th Maintenance Group
Senior Airman Analisa Wright
944th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman Tristen Roberts
Staff Sgt. Stephen Zanzucchi
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Airman Jacob Kieffer
Senior Airmen Jonathan Hurtado and Genaro Moreno
Staff Sgt. David Vazquez
Tech. Sgt. Erik Senekham
944th Medical Squadron
Airman Lyric La Shay Gooden
Senior Master Sgt. Adrienne Stonum
944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
Senior Airman Crystal Kerstetter
Tech. Sgt. Ashley Wells
944th Civil Engineer Squadron
Staff Sgt. Michael Denison
944th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Airman Brianna Figueroa
Airman 1st Class Bryan Hernandez
