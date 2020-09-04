944th FW announces enlisted promotions for August

Advertisement

The following Reservists were promoted in August.

924th Operations Flight

Master Sgt. Steven Melessa

924th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airmen Nova Korman and

Alexandra Gutierrez

Tech. Sgts. Anthony Hernandez and Sandy St. John

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Airman Brayden Pringle

Airman 1st Class Ethan Reardon

Senior Airmen Shaun Lea and Corbin Tuell

414th Maintenance Squadron

Airman Adam Mowbray

Senior Airmen Alec Colson, Hayes Herring and James Thomas

Staff Sgt. Matthew Foy

Tech. Sgts. Justin Hosier and Joshua Pettit

944th Fighter Wing

Tech. Sgt. Deanna Radtke

944th Maintenance Group

Senior Airman Analisa Wright

944th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman Tristen Roberts

Staff Sgt. Stephen Zanzucchi

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Airman Jacob Kieffer

Senior Airmen Jonathan Hurtado and Genaro Moreno

Staff Sgt. David Vazquez

Tech. Sgt. Erik Senekham

944th Medical Squadron

Airman Lyric La Shay Gooden

Senior Master Sgt. Adrienne Stonum

944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron

Senior Airman Crystal Kerstetter

Tech. Sgt. Ashley Wells

944th Civil Engineer Squadron

Staff Sgt. Michael Denison

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Airman Brianna Figueroa

Airman 1st Class Bryan Hernandez

Courtesy of 944th Fighter Wing Public Affairs