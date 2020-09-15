Arizona Guard heads to California to help fight wildfires

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 98th Aviation Troop Command, Arizona Army National Guard, descends onto the tarmac at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on Sept. 10.
A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 98th Aviation Troop Command, Arizona Army National Guard, descends onto the tarmac at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sept. 10. 2020. This aircraft is equipped with wildfire-fighting capabilities and will be one of three that will be used by Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard to help battle the wildfires raging throughout California for approximately two weeks.
Staff Sgt. Kaetlyn Blair, 1404th Transportation Company, Arizona Army National Guard, clears out the fuselage of the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on Sept. 10 to allow the crews to load equipment that will be necessary to fight the wildfires burning throughout California. Due to their experience, training, and expertise, approximately 30 Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers from the 98th Aviation Troop Command, including three UH-60 helicopters, have been mobilized to help contain the wildfires burning throughout the state. This initial mobilization will span approximately two weeks. (Photo by Army Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Vino Villalobos, UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot, 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 98th Aviation Troop Command, Arizona Army National Guard, gives a preflight briefing to his crew on Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on Sept. 11. Three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters equipped with wildfire suppression capabilities, and specially trained aircrews certified in wildfire response, and approximately 30 Arizona Army National Guard Citizen-Soldiers have been mobilized for approximately two weeks to help fight the wildfires raging throughout California. (Photo by Army Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)
Three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the 2-285 Assault Helicopter Battalion, 98th Aviation Troop Command, Arizona Army National Guard line up on the tarmac before taking off at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on Sept. 11. Approximately 30 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers have been mobilized to bring their expertise to help contain the wildfires burning throughout California. Each of these UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters is equipped with wildfire suppression capabilities, and specially trained aircrews certified in wildfire response. (Photo by Army Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)
Crews from the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 98th Aviation Troop Command, Arizona Army National Guard, load gear and go through preflight procedures on the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters on Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on Sept. 11. In response to a request from the California Office of Emergency Services approximately 30 Arizona National Guard Citizen-Soldiers have been mobilized for approximately two weeks to help battle the wildfires raging throughout the state. This mobilization includes three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters equipped with wildfire suppression capabilities and specially trained aircrews certified in wildfire response. (Photo by Army Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Vino Villalobos, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilot, 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 98th Aviation Troop Command, Arizona Army National Guard, checks the tail rotor of the aircraft on Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix on Sept. 11, as he and his crew prepare to fly to California to help battle the wildfires raging throughout the state. Approximately 30 Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers have been mobilized in response to a request from the California Offices of Emergency Services. This initial support will span approximately two weeks and includes three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters equipped with wildfire suppression capabilities, and specially trained aircrews certified in wildfire response. (Photo by Army Sgt. Nicholas Moyte)