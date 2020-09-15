Arizona Guard heads to California to help fight wildfires

Advertisement

A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 98th Aviation Troop Command, Arizona Army National Guard, descends onto the tarmac at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix, Ariz., on Sept. 10. 2020. This aircraft is equipped with wildfire-fighting capabilities and will be one of three that will be used by Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona Army National Guard to help battle the wildfires raging throughout California for approximately two weeks.