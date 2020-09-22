Through family-focused support, U.S., Air Force senior leaders offers a 21st century

Advertisement

Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and Sharene Brown, wife of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., visited Luke AFB, Sept. 17, 2020.

While on base, the distinguished visitors engaged with military leaders and spoke with spouses about initiatives to support military families, such as military spouse employment and suicide prevention.

“You are the home-front heroes, your stories of strength, courage and generosity inspire me and so many other Americans,” said Pence. “I’ve met thousands of military spouses over the last four years and I continue to be amazed by your kind gestures, your tenacity and your incredible work ethic. You are the backbone of military families, and I want you to know that we see you, we thank you and we stand with you.”

The group also toured the 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit to learn about the 56th Fighter Wing mission and capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35A Lightning II.

“Every time a fighter zips across the Arizona sky, a pilot-in-training is one step closer to using his or her skills to protect the nation,” said Barrett. “While Airmen here continue to train combat-ready forces, they also need to know their support system is being cared for at home. Military families are fundamental to maintaining the elite forces needed to protect the United States, and the Department of the Air Force is committed to military family well-being and support.”

To conclude the visit Barrett recognized several outstanding performers and supervisors within the 56th Fighter Wing and coined them for going above and beyond in their service.