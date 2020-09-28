Hometown Heroes, Phoenix

Advertisement

NMCB-3 constructs Marine Corps G/ATOR facility

OKINAWA, Japan — Equipment Operator 3rd Class Zachary Durda, from Phoenix, Ariz., assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, operates an excavator to prepare a site for the construction of a Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar system housing structure on board Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan. NMCB-3 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. The battalion stands ready to complete assigned tasking, support Humanitarian Aid/Disaster Relief and Major Combat Operations throughout the area of responsibility.

USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrives in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Chief Information Systems Technician Sara Sullivan, a native of Phoenix, Ariz., oversees manning of the rails aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson arrived in San Diego after conducting a homeport change from Bremerton, Washington. Vinson recently completed a 17-month regularly scheduled docking planned incremental availability (DPIA) and successful sea trials to test the recently upgraded ship’s systems. The DPIA included a system retrofit to accommodate Joint Strike Fighter mission capabilities to support F-35C Lightning II Joint Fighter squadrons.

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) underway operations

GUAM — Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Alondrakate Serrano, from Laveen, Ariz., handles line in the forecastle of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.