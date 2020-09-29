NASA report details how agency significantly benefits U.S. economy

Advertisement

On Sept. 25, NASA released the results of its first ever agency-wide economic impact report.

The report shows that, through all NASA activities, the agency generated more than $64.3 billion in total economic output during fiscal year 2019, supported more than 312,000 jobs nationwide, and generated an estimated $7 billion in federal, state, and local taxes throughout the United States.

In 2019, 21 NASA civil service employees living and working in Arizona earned more than $2.5 million in labor income. NASA contracts sourced in Arizona in the same year totaled $343.7 million.

The total economic impact resulting from these activities is 5,041 jobs, $325.3 million in labor income, and $971 million in economic output. These economic activities generate $30 million in tax revenues for the state and local governments in Arizona.

“In this new era of human spaceflight, NASA is contributing to economies locally and nationally, fueling growth in industries that will define the future, and supporting tens of thousands of new jobs in America,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. “With an investment of just one-half of 1 percent of the federal budget, NASA generates significant total economic output annually. This study confirms, and puts numbers, to what we have long understood — that taxpayer investment in America’s space program yields tremendous returns that strengthen our nation on several fronts — a stronger economy, advances in science and technology, and improvements to humanity.”

The agency commissioned an economic impact study to better understand how the U.S. economy benefited in fiscal year 2019 from America’s lunar and Mars exploration efforts. The study found the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration approach generated more than $14 billion in total economic output and supported more than 69,000 jobs nationwide in fiscal year 2019.

Additional key findings of the study include:

* Every state in the country benefits economically through NASA activities. Forty-three states have an economic impact of more than $10 million. Of those 43 states, eight have an economic impact of $1 billion or more.

* The agency’s Moon to Mars initiative, which includes the Artemis program, supports more than 69,000 jobs, $14 billion in economic output, and $1.5 billion in tax revenue. The agency’s Moon to Mars programs provided about 22 percent of NASA’s economic impact. These figures are expected to double in 2021.

* NASA has more than 700 active international agreements for various scientific research and technology development activities in fiscal year 2019. The International Space Station is a significant representative of international partnerships — representing 15 nations and five space agencies and has been operating for 20 years.

* NASA spinoff technologies provide an impact on American lives beyond dollars and jobs. The agency has recorded more than 2,000 spinoffs since 1976. For example, engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory developed, in just 37 days, a ventilator specifically for coronavirus patients and, after securing an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, made the design available to select manufacturers at no cost.

* Scientific research and development — which fuels advancements in science and technology that can help improve daily life on Earth and for humanity — enjoys the largest single-sector impact, accounting for 16 percent of the overall economic impact of NASA’s Moon to Mars program.

The study was conducted by the Nathalie P. Voorhees Center for Neighborhood and Community Improvement at the University of Illinois at Chicago. UIC has worked with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center on economic impact reports conducted for the center and the Voorhees Center is widely recognized as one of the foremost organizations conducting economic impact studies for corporations, communities, and government agencies.

A summary of the study is available at https://go.nasa.gov/3cxsYlU

The full study available at https://go.nasa.gov/3i2tycr