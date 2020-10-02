Notice of claims

Advertisement

In accordance with Air Force Instruction 34- 5111, notice is hereby given that Tech. Sgt. Oscar B. Johnson is deceased. The undersigned has been appointed Summary Court Officer for the purpose of estate settlement in accordance with AFI 34- 511. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby on notice to present their claims. A written signed statement must be presented to Maj. Stephen Nichols in person or via email at stephen.nichols.4@us.af.mil, or call 623-856-5400.

In accordance with Air Force Instruction 34- 5111, notice is hereby given that Tech. Sgt. Negusa Marcus Lee is deceased. The undersigned has been appointed Summary Court Officer for the purpose of estate settlement in accordance with AFI 34- 511. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby on notice to present their claims. A written signed statement must be presented to 2nd Lt. Stephen Knudtson in person or via email at stephen.knudtson@us.af.mil, or call 623-856-5569.