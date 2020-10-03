ALS graduates 46 Airmen in class 20-6

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 36 staff sergeants and 10 senior airmen Aug. 20 in class 20-6.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Staff Sgt. Cody Marett, 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Senior Airmen Garrett Hasten, 56th AMXS; Jasmine Smoak, 56th Operation Support Squadron; Staff Sgts. Leonardo Campero, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron, and Luke Gracia, 56th Security Forces Squadron
Commandant’s award: Senior Airman Garrett Hasten, 56th AMXS
Academic achievement award: Staff Sgt. Raul Castro-Cavorrubias, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Other graduates are:
56th Comptroller Squadron
Senior Airman Ariel Ciprian and Staff Sgt. Christopher Fenton
56th OSS
Staff Sgt. Shalala Beaty, Senior Airman Jonathan Bruno and Staff Sgt. Cody Schneider
607th Air Control Squadron
Staff Sgt. Allan Brown
56th Maintenance Group
Staff Sgt. Braden Mathews
56th CMS
Staff Sgt. Antonisha Crisp, Senior Airman Kellen Dawson, Staff Sgt. Bradley Nibbe, Senior Airman James Ober
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
Staff Sgts. Brayden Burkhalter, Jonathan Hall Jr. and Brandon Stoeber
56th AMXS
Staff Sgts. Anna Bachochin, Ian Baucant, Drace Bertrand, Jaidon Birath, Robin Cooter, Austin Hill, Alexander Ramirez, Austin Yelle and Dorothy Zurlinden
756th AMXS
Staff Sgts. Jessica Collins and Dillon Ellis; Senior Airman Derrick Foster; Staff Sgts. Christopher Hong,
Andrew Moyer-Harris, Anouvong Souksavath; Senior Airman Donald Tuten; Staff Sgts. Jordan Varney and Ruben Wise Jr.; Senior Airman Cody Wright
56th Civil Engineer Squadron
Staff Sgt. Harold Erwin II
56th SFS
Staff Sgt. Tristen Hernandez
56th LRS
Staff Sgt. Zaranae Jackson
56th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Staff Sgt. Erica Purdy
944th Maintenance Group
Senior Airman Brittney Korte
944th Maintenance Squadron
Senior Airman DeMarcus Greene
Phoenix Joint Reserve Intel Support Element
Senior Airman Sarah Hammontree
Courtesy of Master Sgt. Bradford Doyon, 56th FSS