ALS graduates 46 Airmen in class 20-6

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 36 staff sergeants and 10 senior airmen Aug. 20 in class 20-6.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Staff Sgt. Cody Marett, 756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Senior Airmen Garrett Hasten, 56th AMXS; Jasmine Smoak, 56th Operation Support Squadron; Staff Sgts. Leonardo Campero, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron, and Luke Gracia, 56th Security Forces Squadron

Commandant’s award: Senior Airman Garrett Hasten, 56th AMXS

Academic achievement award: Staff Sgt. Raul Castro-Cavorrubias, 56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Other graduates are:

56th Comptroller Squadron

Senior Airman Ariel Ciprian and Staff Sgt. Christopher Fenton

56th OSS

Staff Sgt. Shalala Beaty, Senior Airman Jonathan Bruno and Staff Sgt. Cody Schneider

607th Air Control Squadron

Staff Sgt. Allan Brown

56th Maintenance Group

Staff Sgt. Braden Mathews

56th CMS

Staff Sgt. Antonisha Crisp, Senior Airman Kellen Dawson, Staff Sgt. Bradley Nibbe, Senior Airman James Ober

56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

Staff Sgts. Brayden Burkhalter, Jonathan Hall Jr. and Brandon Stoeber

56th AMXS

Staff Sgts. Anna Bachochin, Ian Baucant, Drace Bertrand, Jaidon Birath, Robin Cooter, Austin Hill, Alexander Ramirez, Austin Yelle and Dorothy Zurlinden

756th AMXS

Staff Sgts. Jessica Collins and Dillon Ellis; Senior Airman Derrick Foster; Staff Sgts. Christopher Hong,

Andrew Moyer-Harris, Anouvong Souksavath; Senior Airman Donald Tuten; Staff Sgts. Jordan Varney and Ruben Wise Jr.; Senior Airman Cody Wright

56th Civil Engineer Squadron

Staff Sgt. Harold Erwin II

56th SFS

Staff Sgt. Tristen Hernandez

56th LRS

Staff Sgt. Zaranae Jackson

56th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Staff Sgt. Erica Purdy

944th Maintenance Group

Senior Airman Brittney Korte

944th Maintenance Squadron

Senior Airman DeMarcus Greene

Phoenix Joint Reserve Intel Support Element

Senior Airman Sarah Hammontree

Courtesy of Master Sgt. Bradford Doyon, 56th FSS

