56th Ammunitions Flight builds 72 laser-guided bombs

Airman Quinton Chaney, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions systems technician, and Senior Airman Tre Tate, 56th EMS munitions systems technician, use a forklift sling to move GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided bombs Sept. 22, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen assembled 24 bombs during the first day of the three-day build session to maintain a steady supply of munitions for the base. The munitions flight assembles, stores, and transports explosives for all eight maintenance units at Luke, ensuring pilots are able to train with realistic ammunition.