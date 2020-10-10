Hometown Heroes – Phoenix

Advertisement

John Paul Jones Conducts RAS

ARABIAN GULF — Gunner’s Mate Seaman James Polk, from Surprise, Ariz., assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), fires a shot line to the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Leroy Grumman (T-AO 195) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 3. John Paul Jones is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical choke points to the free flow of global commerce.

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA — Capt. Matthew Ventimiglia, right, executive officer of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and Logistics Specialist Seaman Jason Shipp, from Phoenix, Ariz., fasten supplies to an MH-60S Sea Hawk attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck during a replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

John Paul Jones Conducts RAS

INDIAN OCEAN — Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Arttus, from Gilbert, Ariz., assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), fires a shot line to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE-6) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Indian Ocean, Sept. 29. John Paul Jones is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.

BLT 2/4 dry runs for night CMP shoot

EAST CHINA SEA — U.S. Marine Cpl. Larkin Walters (left), a native of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Lance Cpl. Jayden Stuessel (right), a native of Fairfield, Illinois, both machine gunners with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) wait for instructions during a dry run aboard dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of Expeditionary Strike Group Seven (ESG 7), along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

MSRON 11 conducts security reaction force-basic course

SEAL BEACH, Calif. — Gunner’s Mate 3rd Kurin Hartley of Phoenix, Ariz., Navy Reserve from Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Lemoore, assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) 1, takes down the designated aggressor during security reaction force-basic (SRF-B) course provided by Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 1 Training Evaluation Unit. The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force is a core Navy capability that provides port and harbor security, high value asset security, and maritime security in the coastal and inland waterways.