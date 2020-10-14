56th FW makes history, receives maintenance award two years running

Advertisement

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Nicholas Kehoe, Order of Daedalians national commander, presents the Maj. Gen. Clements McMullen Weapons System Maintenance Award to Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Col. James Greenwald, 944th FW commander, Oct. 6, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Awarded annually by the Secretary of the Air Force, the award is presented to an Air Force maintenance unit with the greatest weapon system maintenance record for the previous year. The 56th and 944th Fighter Wings earned the award for the second-consecutive year, 2018 and 2019 — the first time in the award’s 60-year history. The most recent win is Luke’s fourth time earning the trophy.