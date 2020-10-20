944th FW announces enlisted promotions for October

Congratulations to the following Reservists promoted October 2020:
924th Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Steven Price
Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Lanza
Tech. Sgt. Calvin Quintana
Airman First Class Daisy Urrego
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Robert Mason
Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Bowen
Tech. Sgt. Lucio Murillo
Senior Airman Derek Silva
414th Maintenance Squadron:
Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Mynczywor
Senior Airman Abel Gamboa Anampa
Airman Geovanni Abrilrebollar
Airman Connor Young
944th Maintenance Group:
Master Sgt. Jose Contreras
944th Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Brandon Sheppard
Staff Sgt. Demarcus Greene
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Noheli Tellez
944th Medical Squadron:
Master Sgt. John Hampsey
Senior Airman Anne Stanford
944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Allyssa Muszynski
Senior Airman Sabrina Amante
Airman First Class Saryna Moore
Airman Juan Pinon
944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:
Master Sgt. David Martin
Master Sgt. Jessica Schoewe
944th Civil Engineer Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Zachary Foulk
Staff Sgt. Desiree Kobasic
Staff Sgt. Phillip Koehn
944th Force Support Squadron:
Master Sgt. Romeo Farinacci
Tech. Sgt. Austin Streff
Staff Sgt. Jacquelyn Johnson-Powell
Staff Sgt. Spencer Ross
944th Security Forces Squadron:
Senior Master Sgt. Michelle Grover
Airman Marco Rodriguez