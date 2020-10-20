944th FW announces enlisted promotions for October

Congratulations to the following Reservists promoted October 2020:

924th Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Steven Price
Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Lanza
Tech. Sgt. Calvin Quintana
Airman First Class Daisy Urrego

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Robert Mason
Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Bowen
Tech. Sgt. Lucio Murillo
Senior Airman Derek Silva

414th Maintenance Squadron:

Chief Master Sgt. Matthew Mynczywor
Senior Airman Abel Gamboa Anampa
Airman Geovanni Abrilrebollar
Airman Connor Young

944th Maintenance Group:

Master Sgt. Jose Contreras

944th Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Brandon Sheppard
Staff Sgt. Demarcus Greene

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Noheli Tellez

944th Medical Squadron:

Master Sgt. John Hampsey
Senior Airman Anne Stanford

944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Allyssa Muszynski
Senior Airman Sabrina Amante
Airman First Class Saryna Moore
Airman Juan Pinon

944th Logistics Readiness Squadron:

Master Sgt. David Martin
Master Sgt. Jessica Schoewe

944th Civil Engineer Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Zachary Foulk
Staff Sgt. Desiree Kobasic
Staff Sgt. Phillip Koehn

944th Force Support Squadron:

Master Sgt. Romeo Farinacci
Tech. Sgt. Austin Streff
Staff Sgt. Jacquelyn Johnson-Powell
Staff Sgt. Spencer Ross

944th Security Forces Squadron:

Senior Master Sgt. Michelle Grover
Airman Marco Rodriguez

