153rd BSB becomes 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion

(Army National Guard photograph by Sgt. John Randall)
An Arizona National Guard Soldier salutes during the National Anthem in Phoenix, Ariz., for the 153rd Brigade Support Battalion redesignation ceremony Oct. 18, 2020. The 153rd BSB was redesignated as the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.
Capt. Jean Fedrigill and 1st Sgt. Fredrick Aidoo, of Alpha Company 153rd Brigade Support Battalion, casing the colors in Phoenix Oct. 18, 2020. The casing of the colors, which is the retirement of a units colors, was part of the redesignation of the 153rd BSB to the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.
The 153rd Brigade Support Battalion that was activated Sep. 1, 2011 has been redesignated as the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Phoenix, Oct. 18, 2020. When a unit is deactivated the unit flag or the colors put away in a casing of the colors.
The 153rd Brigade Support Battalion that was activated Sep. 1, 2011 has been redesignated as the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Phoenix, Oct. 18, 2020. Alpha and Bravo company were inactivated at the casing of the colors.
1st Sgt. John Hartzel is uncasing the colors for the 1348th Support Maintenance Company commanded by 1 Lt. Luis Carrillo in Phoenix Oct. 18, 2020. Uncasing the colors signifies the activation of a unit.
1st Lt. Luis Carrillo and 1st Sgt. John Hartzell, of the 1348th Support Maintenence Company, oversee the activation by uncasing the colors in Phoenix Oct. 18, 2020. The uncasing, which is revealing a units flag, was part of the redesignation of the 153 Brigade Support Battalion to the 153 Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.
Soldiers stand at ease during a redesignation cermony for the 153 Brigade Support Battalion in Phoenix Oct. 18, 2020. The 153rd BSB redesignated to the 153rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion.