56th Fighter Wing commander visits Kingsley Field

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Christie, a mechanic with the 173rd Fighter Wing propulsion shop, explains how they care for titanium fan blades from F-15 engines to visiting 56th Fighter Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Weimer, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 26, 2020. The visit serves as an opportunity for the active duty command structure to visit their geographically separated Airmen assigned to the 550th Fighter Squadron, the active association at the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, the 56th Fighter Wing Commander at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, observes how an Eddy current tester displays invisible cracks in metal while Staff Sgt. Shane Gorman of the 550th Fighter Squadron explains how it’s employed on the fleet of 173rd Fighter Wing aircraft. The visit serves as an opportunity for the active duty command structure to visit their geographically separated Airmen assigned to the 550th FS, the active association at the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
