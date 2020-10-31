Arizona National Guard conducts COVID-19 point-of-care testing system training

Advertisement

Spec. Chris Rodriguez, 996th Area Support Medical Company, conducts training for medical personnel at a local Scottsdale, Ariz., nursing home that will soon facilitate a COVID-19 point-of-care testing system to nursing home residents and visitors, Oct. 27, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.