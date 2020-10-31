Gary Sinise Foundation helps former 944th airmen

Advertisement

Tech. Sgt. Matthew Slayton was an Explosive Ordnance Technician with the 944th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. See how Slayton’s resilience through something so life shattering is a testament to us all of how to push through tough times.

Gary Sinise Foundation founder and chairman shares a story of sacrifice featuring wounded hero Slayton. The Gary Sinise Foundation was proud to provide Matthew and his family a specially adapted smart home through our R.I.S.E. program.