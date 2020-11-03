Arizona Guard conducts COVID-19 point-of-care testing system training

Advertisement

Spec. Luis Machado, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, Spec. Matthew Shlaimon, 1-158th Infantry Battalion, and Spec. Mark Bartolome, Medical Detachment, conducts training for medical personnel at a local Tempe, Ariz. nursing home who will soon facilitate a COVID-19 point-of-care testing system to nursing home residents, visitors and employees Oct. 30, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.