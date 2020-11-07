Air Force updates travel screening process for EFMP families

Advertisement

The Department of the Air Force has implemented an automated travel screening process to simplify required medical screening before a permanent change of station.

Members selected for an assignment will automatically receive an email with a link to MyVector to begin the screening process. Medical clearance is required for all Exceptional Family Member Program families preparing to PCS, and for those members selected for an overseas assignment.

“A PCS can be challenging enough without the additional steps required for medical screening,” said Tamera Nelson, Headquarters Air Force Manpower and Personnel Services transformation leader. “This is especially the case with our EFMP families, who may have had to get clearance from multiple doctors in the past.”

The new initial travel screening questionnaire is electronic and automated, and will give members immediate feedback for clearance or additional necessary actions. One of the most important actions is to ensure the phone number on file is updated in the event a follow up is required.

EFMP members and those traveling overseas with dependents will be directed to Q-base, the DAF Special Needs Screening website, and instructed to provide information as well as upload the required documentation for medical and educational clearance.

Nelson explained this automation streamlines a lengthy process into a faster initial screening and, in most cases, may result in an easier clearance. The process allows the member to answer each question and be properly directed to the next applicable item, only answering questions that apply to their situation.

Another feature of the new process was updated based on feedback from members that found it very difficult to leave EFMP if there was a change in medical or administrative status for a family member. The system now allows for the application for disenrollment from the program as part of the travel screening process.

“The intent of the new system is to move things faster, and it also gives us better tracking,” Nelson said. “Everything we are doing in EFMP is about trying to make it easier for families; that’s our focus.”









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Thunderbolt at Luke AFB Email (required) * Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact