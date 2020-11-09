ALS graduates 51 Airmen from class 20-7

Advertisement

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 40 senior airmen and 11 staff sergeants in class 20-7 Oct. 15 at Luke Air Force Base. The graduates are senior airmen unless otherwise noted.

The award winners are:

John L. Levitow Award: Staff Sgt. Christian Powell, 56th Operations Support Squadron

Distinguished graduates: Staff Sgts. Alea Gentles, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; Zachary Sullivan, 56th OSS; Kaitlynn Quakenbos, 56th Force Support Squadron; and Makarios Eshoo, 56th Communications Squadron

Commandant’s award: Staff Sgt. Makarios Eshoo, 56th CS

Academic Achievement award: Staff Sgt. Alea Gentles, 56th CES

Other graduates are:

56th OSS

Christopher Smith

607th Air Control Squadron

Jeffrey McFarland

61st Fighter Squadron

Lawrence Whatley III

308th FS

Karina Frausto

56th Component Maintenance Squadron

Roman Chacon, Staff Sgt. Zachary Hulburt, Scott Kodra, Staff Sgt. Francis Licari, Michael Long, Jonathan Saldana and Stephen Terrick

56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron

David Cabrera, Jimmy Gonzales II and John Wilson

56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Dylan Branham, Chauncey Herbert and Staff Sgt. Christopher Norris

756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

Armando Berumen, Daviante Collins, Sierre Cross, Brandon Edwards, Austin Fiereck, Nicholas Kolnitys, Tristin Livingston, Staff Sgt. Tyler Munley, Joseph Peel Jr., Braydon Stocksimonds, Staff Sgt. Taylor Strain and Sean Warden

56th CES

Austin Alaniz, Shannon Banks II and Jordan Valenzuela

56th CS

Alberto Rodriguez Jr.

56th FSS

Keith Morgan

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Dorian Avila, Staff Sgt. Megan Belyeu, Aurelio Gonzalez, Laquavious Griffin, Hanniel Julien and Thu Moody

56th Operations Medical Readiness Squadron

Anthony Hipp Jr.

944th Fighter Wing Chapel

Francesca En

944th Maintenance Squadron

Brian Singleton

944th Civil Engineer Squadron

Zachary Staffiery

162nd Maintenance Group

Alexis Olivares and Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Sellers

Courtesy of Master Sgt. Brian Doyon, 56th FSS