ALS graduates 51 Airmen from class 20-7

The 56th Fighter Wing Airman Leadership School graduated 40 senior airmen and 11 staff sergeants in class 20-7 Oct. 15 at Luke Air Force Base. The graduates are senior airmen unless otherwise noted.
The award winners are:
John L. Levitow Award: Staff Sgt. Christian Powell, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Distinguished graduates: Staff Sgts. Alea Gentles, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron; Zachary Sullivan, 56th OSS; Kaitlynn Quakenbos, 56th Force Support Squadron; and Makarios Eshoo, 56th Communications Squadron
Commandant’s award: Staff Sgt. Makarios Eshoo, 56th CS
Academic Achievement award: Staff Sgt. Alea Gentles, 56th CES
Other graduates are:
56th OSS
Christopher Smith
607th Air Control Squadron
Jeffrey McFarland
61st Fighter Squadron
Lawrence Whatley III
308th FS
Karina Frausto
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
Roman Chacon, Staff Sgt. Zachary Hulburt, Scott Kodra, Staff Sgt. Francis Licari, Michael Long, Jonathan Saldana and Stephen Terrick
56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron
David Cabrera, Jimmy Gonzales II and John Wilson
56th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Dylan Branham, Chauncey Herbert and Staff Sgt. Christopher Norris
756th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Armando Berumen, Daviante Collins, Sierre Cross, Brandon Edwards, Austin Fiereck, Nicholas Kolnitys, Tristin Livingston, Staff Sgt. Tyler Munley, Joseph Peel Jr., Braydon Stocksimonds, Staff Sgt. Taylor Strain and Sean Warden
56th CES
Austin Alaniz, Shannon Banks II and Jordan Valenzuela
56th CS
Alberto Rodriguez Jr.
56th FSS
Keith Morgan
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Dorian Avila, Staff Sgt. Megan Belyeu, Aurelio Gonzalez, Laquavious Griffin, Hanniel Julien and Thu Moody
56th Operations Medical Readiness Squadron
Anthony Hipp Jr.
944th Fighter Wing Chapel
Francesca En
944th Maintenance Squadron
Brian Singleton
944th Civil Engineer Squadron
Zachary Staffiery
162nd Maintenance Group
Alexis Olivares and Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Sellers
