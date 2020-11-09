‘Dirt Boyz’ live up to their name

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Senior Airman Jaime Villagomez (bottom left) and Airman 1st Class Manolo Hernandez (bottom right),
56th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system maintenance technicians, maintain a fire hydrant system while Jerome Stanton, 56th CES WFSM technician, observes, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. To meet mission requirements, the 56th CES technicians replaced an isolation valve and installed a fire hydrant. Nicknamed the “Dirt Boyz,” CE Airmen maintain Luke’s runways, sidewalks, drainage systems and repair roads and barriers along the base perimeter.
Senior Airman Jaime Villagomez, (middle) 56th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system maintenance technician, stabilizes an isolation valve while installing a fire hydrant, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Nicknamed the “Dirt Boyz,” these Airmen maintain, who work in the unit’s operations flight, and sustain base infrastructure, facilities and real property assets through routine maintenance. The 56th CES is organized into six flights consisting of 350 personnel, and support $2 billion in infrastructure, $4.8 billion of aircraft, 1,043 facilities, and the 1.7 million acre Barry M. Goldwater Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Senior Airman Jaime Villagomez (left), tightens a bolt with Airman 1st Class Manolo Hernandez, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system maintenance technician, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. To meet mission requirements, the 56th CES technicians replaced an isolation valve on a water system and installed a fire hydrant near the Auto Hobby Shop. Nicknamed the “Dirt Boyz,” these Airmen maintain Luke’s runways, sidewalks and drainage systems and repair roads and barriers along the base perimeter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Airman 1st Class Manolo Hernandez (left) and Senior Airman Jaime Villagomez (middle), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system maintenance technicians, adjust a water pipe while Jerome Stanton, 56th CES WFSM technician, secures an isolation valve, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. To meet mission requirements, the 56th CES technicians replaced an isolation valve and installed a fire hydrant near the Auto Hobby Shop. Tools and equipment such as excavators, airfield sweepers, dump trucks, road graders, shovels and cranes are used to assist in the process to complete a project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
Airman 1st Class Manolo Hernandez, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system maintenance technician, removes debris from a pipe while replacing an isolation valve, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Nicknamed the “Dirt Boyz,” these combat ready engineers sustain base infrastructure, facilities and real property assets through routine maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)