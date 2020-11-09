‘Dirt Boyz’ live up to their name

Advertisement

Senior Airman Jaime Villagomez (bottom left) and Airman 1st Class Manolo Hernandez (bottom right), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels system maintenance technicians, maintain a fire hydrant system while Jerome Stanton, 56th CES WFSM technician, observes, Nov. 2, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. To meet mission requirements, the 56th CES technicians replaced an isolation valve and installed a fire hydrant. Nicknamed the “Dirt Boyz,” CE Airmen maintain Luke’s runways, sidewalks, drainage systems and repair roads and barriers along the base perimeter.