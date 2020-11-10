Arizona National Guard supports local food bank

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
A member of the Arizona National stacks boxes of groceries at a food bank in Kearny, Ariz., Nov. 6, 2020. The boxes are for area residents. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.
Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 6, 2020 at a food bank in Kearny, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 6, 2020 at a food bank in Kearny, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 6, 2020 at a food bank in Kearny, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 6, 2020 at a food bank in Kearny, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 6, 2020 at a food bank in Kearny, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)