Arizona Guard serves local community food bank

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard service members break down cardboard boxes at a local food bank in Chandler, Ariz., Nov. 13, 2020. The Arizona National Guard continues to support community needs during this state of emergency response.
Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 13, 2020 at a food bank Chandler, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard continues to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 13, 2020 at a food bank Chandler, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard continues to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 13, 2020 at a food bank Chandler, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard continues to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents Nov. 13, 2020 at a food bank Chandler, Ariz. The Arizona National Guard continues to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)