Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs visits Luke Air Force Base

Kelli Seybolt, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force International Affairs, discusses Luke Air Force Base’s F-35A Lightning II mission with Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, Nov. 5, 2020, at Luke AFB, Ariz. Seybolt visited Luke AFB to gain a better understanding of the F-35 training operations and Luke’s impact on foreign partner training. Luke currently trains with six foreign nations and has graduated more than 61,000 fighter pilots since 1941.