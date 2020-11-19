944th FW announces enlisted promotions for November

Advertisement

Congratulations to the following Reservists promoted November 2020:

924th Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Trevlon Duncan

Staff Sgt. Kristy Riley

924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Lance Laxton

Tech. Sgt. Matthew Pope

Staff Sgt. Mateo Palacios

924th†Operations Support Flight

Master Sgt. David Hainley II

Tech. Sgt. Emanuel Bravo Rivera

414th Maintenance Squadron:

Senior Airman Marina Roman

944th Fighter Wing:

Master Sgt. Cynthia Salge

944th Maintenance Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Evan Smith

944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:

Master Sgt. Andre Basurto

Master Sgt. Charles Cerdena

Tech. Sgt. Alfredo Contreras

Tech. Sgt. Kelly Clary

Staff Sgt. Elijah Amberson

Staff Sgt. Tranyse Dandridge

Staff Sgt. Bryan Frazier

Staff Sgt. Connor Meeuwsen

Staff Sgt. Obed Pena Mayboca

Staff Sgt. Andrew Prada

Senior Airman Anthony Cazares Galvez

944th Medical Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. William Gerrish

Airman First Class Maria Villalobos Luna

944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:

Staff Sgt. Catelynn Curnutt

Airman First Class Saryna Moore

69th†Fighter Squadron

Tech. Sgt. Abel Silva

944th Civil Engineer Squadron:

Senior Airman Isaac Cuellar Valenzuela

944th Force Support Squadron:

Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Brown

Senior Airman Kyle Villa

944th Security Forces Squadron:

Senior Airman Diane Valenzuela