944th FW announces enlisted promotions for November

Congratulations to the following Reservists promoted November 2020:
924th Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Trevlon Duncan
Staff Sgt. Kristy Riley
924th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Lance Laxton
Tech. Sgt. Matthew Pope
Staff Sgt. Mateo Palacios
924th†Operations Support Flight
Master Sgt. David Hainley II
Tech. Sgt. Emanuel Bravo Rivera
414th Maintenance Squadron:
Senior Airman Marina Roman
944th Fighter Wing:
Master Sgt. Cynthia Salge
944th Maintenance Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Evan Smith
944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron:
Master Sgt. Andre Basurto
Master Sgt. Charles Cerdena
Tech. Sgt. Alfredo Contreras
Tech. Sgt. Kelly Clary
Staff Sgt. Elijah Amberson
Staff Sgt. Tranyse Dandridge
Staff Sgt. Bryan Frazier
Staff Sgt. Connor Meeuwsen
Staff Sgt. Obed Pena Mayboca
Staff Sgt. Andrew Prada
Senior Airman Anthony Cazares Galvez
944th Medical Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. William Gerrish
Airman First Class Maria Villalobos Luna
944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron:
Staff Sgt. Catelynn Curnutt
Airman First Class Saryna Moore
69th†Fighter Squadron
Tech. Sgt. Abel Silva
944th Civil Engineer Squadron:
Senior Airman Isaac Cuellar Valenzuela
944th Force Support Squadron:
Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Brown
Senior Airman Kyle Villa
944th Security Forces Squadron:
Senior Airman Diane Valenzuela
Congratulations to the following Reservists promoted November 2020: