Arizona Guard delivers Thanksgiving groceries to Navajo Nation residents

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen served with a national food bank to provide more than 1,200 turkeys and more than 80,000 pounds of food to Navajo Nation residents in Tuba City, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 650 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response.
Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen served with a national food bank to provide more than 1,200 turkeys and more than 80,000 pounds of food to Navajo Nation residents in Tuba City, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 650 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen served with a national food bank to provide more than 1,200 turkeys and more than 80,000 pounds of food to Navajo Nation residents in Tuba City, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 650 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen served with a national food bank to provide more than 1,200 turkeys and more than 80,000 pounds of food to Navajo Nation residents in Tuba City, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 650 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen served with a national food bank to provide more than 1,200 turkeys and more than 80,000 pounds of food to Navajo Nation residents in Tuba City, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 650 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)