EOD drops BDU-33s to showcase handling procedures

Advertisement

Tech. Sgt. Michael Alger (right), 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team leader, provides an explosive safety briefing to Airmen prior to intentionally dropping a BDU-33 ordnance during a demonstration, Nov. 18, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. EOD Airmen offered three scenarios to illustrate the importance of properly handling the ordnance. The EOD flight maintains 24-hour emergency response capability and neutralizes explosive threats to personnel and property.