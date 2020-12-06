Chaplain’s thoughts …

Busy, busy, busy … it’s a common response to the question, “How have you been?”

So many of us are busy taking care of the family, the house, or things at work. We’re busy trying to buy and do all these things to show people we love them. Others may be busy trying to make a difference in this world; however, they’ve become too busy to relax at night as their mind continues to race.

So, I write this brief note as a caring reminder of the importance of self-care.

Many times, we get caught up in the tasks of life and the to-do list of what we think should be done to show care for others. But, at the risk of repeating what others have said, sometimes the best thing we can do is to simply take care of ourselves. The act of self-care is deliberate and can be refueling.

Self-care should not be viewed as selfishness. The reason we are instructed to put on our own oxygen mask before assisting others, is so we can have strength and clarity to help care for others around us.

Making yourself a priority should be the priority. You have people who love you, people who depend on you, and people who see you as their whole world. What happens when their world, “you,” becomes depleted and stops spinning?

Often, we are so busy attempting to accomplish one task after another that we forget to recognize and value our spiritual, emotional and physical needs, and we run ourselves into the ground. Will Rogers, the cowboy philosopher who became famous for his shrewd, timely comments on current life, said, “If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.” It is as simple as that.

I leave you with this thought; what does self-care look like for you? Is it hanging around loved ones, enjoying their company over freshly baked goods? Is it lying in bed binging on Netflix or getting lost in music? Is it going on a run, a bike ride, or even a hike, despite the unwavering Arizona heat? Only you know what it means for you. Self-care looks different for each of us.

I encourage you to schedule time for yourself; If people energize you, then surround yourself with the people who make you happy; if having some time alone helps you to refill your cup, find moments to be alone. Do those things, be with those people who feed care into you.

As Anne Frank said, “Whoever is happy will make others happy too.”