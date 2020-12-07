AETC announces awards

The following individuals and units are 2019-2020 Air Education and Training Command winners:
Intelligence, Surveillance and
Reconnaissance
Unit: 56th Operations Support Squadron
Airman: Senior Airman Cortney Haralson
Deployed enlisted: Senior Airman Brittney Goff
Field grade officer: Maj. Kevin Hawkins
Civilian instructor: Edward Rutkowski
General John P. Jumper Award
Civilian: John Ciarrochi, 607th Air Control Squadron
Resource Management
Sergeant Dee Campbell Award
Large unit: 56th Fighter Wing
NCO: Staff Sgt. Kristen Morales, 56th OSS
Civilian: Larry Miller, 56th OSS
Contracting
Innovation (Team): 56th Contracting Squadron
Contracting company grade officer: 1st Lt. Bailey Grimes
Security Forces
NCO flight level: Tech. Sgt. Dominick Peterson
Courtesy of 56th Fighter Wing
AETC announces 2021 Spark Tank winners
The following individuals received the 2021 Spark Tank award for submissions of the Next Gen Debrief:
56th Fighter Wing
Team members
Maj. Kevin Hawkins and 1st Lt. Daniel Treece, 56th Operations Support Squadron
Developed in partnership with Arizona State University’s Luminosity Lab, the concept utilizes augmented reality headsets to project a three dimensional scene into the debrief room, allowing pilots to view scenarios from any angle.