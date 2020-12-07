AETC announces awards

Advertisement

The following individuals and units are 2019-2020 Air Education and Training Command winners:

Intelligence, Surveillance and

Reconnaissance

Unit: 56th Operations Support Squadron

Airman: Senior Airman Cortney Haralson

Deployed enlisted: Senior Airman Brittney Goff

Field grade officer: Maj. Kevin Hawkins

Civilian instructor: Edward Rutkowski

General John P. Jumper Award

Civilian: John Ciarrochi, 607th Air Control Squadron

Resource Management

Sergeant Dee Campbell Award

Large unit: 56th Fighter Wing

NCO: Staff Sgt. Kristen Morales, 56th OSS

Civilian: Larry Miller, 56th OSS

Contracting

Innovation (Team): 56th Contracting Squadron

Contracting company grade officer: 1st Lt. Bailey Grimes

Security Forces

NCO flight level: Tech. Sgt. Dominick Peterson

AETC announces 2021 Spark Tank winners

The following individuals received the 2021 Spark Tank award for submissions of the Next Gen Debrief:

56th Fighter Wing

Team members

Maj. Kevin Hawkins and 1st Lt. Daniel Treece, 56th Operations Support Squadron

Developed in partnership with Arizona State University’s Luminosity Lab, the concept utilizes augmented reality headsets to project a three dimensional scene into the debrief room, allowing pilots to view scenarios from any angle.