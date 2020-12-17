Arizona National Guard and the COVID-19 vaccine

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Sgt. Paula Maafu,
Sgt. Paula Maafu, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, administers one of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona Dec. 17, 2020 at the Maricopa Fairgrounds, Phoenix. Arizona National Guardsmen will continue to assist in administering the vaccine, as well as help distribute, at vaccination sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Spc. William Smith, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, receives the COVID-19 vaccine. Spc. Smith was chosen to be one of ten people to first receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona, in recognition of the support the Arizona National Guard has provided local communities – to include serving at food banks and testing sites. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Kyle Key)
Sgt. Paula Maafu, 996 Area Support Medical Company, combat medic, and Kevin Ontivros, Banner Medical Group, medical assistant, verifies information before administering the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 17, 2020 at the Maricopa Fairgrounds, Phoenix. Arizona National Guardsmen will continue to assist in administering the vaccine, as well as help distribute, at vaccination sites throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)