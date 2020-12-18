Luke Legal Office clarifies impact of Proposition 207

Advertisement

On Nov. 3, 2020, Arizona voters approved Proposition 207.

The proposition amends Arizona law to allow adults 21 years or older to use, posses, or transfer up to one ounce of marijuana, and to cultivate for personal use no more than six marijuana plants at their person residence.

The proposition also allows for the retail sale of marijuana at licensed establishments.

However, the Legal Office wants to point out that marijuana use by military members is prohibited.

“Despite changes to state law, the possession, use, manufacture or distribution of marijuana by military members is still prohibited,” the legal office said. “Members of the Air Force may be charged for such conduct under Article 112a and/or Article 92 of the UCMJ.

“Additionally, such conduct may trigger discharge action from the Air Force.”

The prohibition also extends to hemp products.

“The use of products containing or products derived from hemp, including but not limited to CBD is prohibited,” Air Force policy states.

The legal office reiterated this guidance in a letter published in November.

“The takeaway for military members is, regardless of state law, use of marijuana or hemp products is prohibited,” the letter stated. “Military members may not ingest such products by any means, including smoking, eating or drinking.

“Members may also not use products in the form of oils, creams, lotions or similar substances.”