Luke F-35s, F-16s train daily

Advertisement

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron prepares to takeoff, Dec. 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd FS transitioned from flying F-16 Fighting Falcons to flying F-35 aircraft in 2015. There are four F-35 fighter squadrons and four F-16 fighter squadrons that directly support the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots.