Luke F-35s, F-16s train daily

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron prepares to takeoff, Dec. 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 62nd FS transitioned from flying F-16 Fighting Falcons to flying F-35 aircraft in 2015. There are four F-35 fighter squadrons and four F-16 fighter squadrons that directly support the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron prepares to takeoff, Dec. 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd FS transitioned from flying F-16 Fighting Falcons to flying F-35 aircraft in 2015. There are four F-35 fighter squadrons and four F-16 fighter squadrons that directly support the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots.
An F-35A Lightning II lands while an F-16 Fighting Falcon prepares for takeoff, Dec. 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB’s mission is to train F-16 and F-35 fighter pilots and has graduated more than 61,000 fighter pilots since 1941. There are four F-35 fighter squadrons and four F-16 fighter squadrons that directly support the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
An F-16D Fighting Falcon assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron taxis onto the runway, Dec. 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. During training, the forward cockpit is used by a student pilot with an instructor pilot in the rear cockpit. There are four F-35A Lightning II fighter squadrons and four F-16 fighter squadrons that directly support the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder
An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron takes off, Dec. 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 62nd FS trains fighter pilots as a joint international effort between Italy, Norway and the United States. There are four F-35 fighter squadrons and four F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter squadrons that directly support the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
An F-16D Fighting Falcon assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron prepares for takeoff, Dec. 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The 310th FS, which adopted its “Tophat” nickname in 1987, was originally activated Feb. 9, 1942, in Harding Field, Louisiana, where it flew the P-39 Airacobra and the P-40 Warhawk. There are four F-35A Lightning II fighter squadrons and four F-16 fighter squadrons that directly support the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
An F-16D Fighting Falcon part of the 310th Fighter Squadron takes off, Dec. 15, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB graduates more than 188 F-16 fighter pilots annually. There are four F-35A Lightning II fighter squadrons and four F-16 fighter squadrons that directly support the base’s mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)