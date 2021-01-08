2020 Year in Review: How Luke adapted to 2020

Chapel hosts drive-thru flightline feast
Sandy Harris, 56th Fighter Wing Chapel volunteer, sets out food packages May 7, 2020, to be delivered to Airmen during the flightline feast at Luke Air Force Base. The chapel hosts monthly flightline feasts the first Thursday of the Month to boost morale and give Airmen a home-cooked meal. Luke is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention self-distancing guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Justyna Lagang, chapel volunteer, packages food for the flightline feast May 7, 2020. The chapel hosted a drive-thru flightline feast to serve Airmen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Luke is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention self-distancing guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19. (Photos by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)
Justyna Lagang, 56th Fighter Wing Chapel volunteer, and Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barns, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron munitions stockpile technician, prepare food packages May 7, 2020, for the monthly flightline feast at Luke Air Force Base. The chapel hosted a drive-thru flightline feast to serve Airmen during the COVID 19 pandemic.
Senior Airman Jacob Ozman, 56th Fighter Wing Command Post specialist, delivers food May 7, 2020, during the flightline feast at Luke Air Force Base. The chapel hosts monthly flightline feasts to boost morale and give Airmen a home-cooked meal.
Back to School Bash drive-thru
Jimbo Norton, Back to School Bash volunteer and 56th Communication Squadron resource advisor, loads a car during the Back to School Bash drive-thru July 23, 2020, at the Gila Bend Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The drive, organized by the 56th Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps, Back to School Clothing drive and the Fighter Country Partnership, distributed 278 bags and backpacks with school supplies and toys for Luke members and their families. Despite COVID-19, Luke Airmen continue to give back to the base community and prepare children for the upcoming school year. (Senior Airman Leala Marquez)
ALS innovates to continue training NCOs
John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School class 20-5 poses for a photo during their classroom video conference on June 17 , 2020, at Luke Air Force Base. This is the first ALS class conducted online at Luke AFB due to COVID-19. Airmen at Luke AFB are doing their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and implementing innovative solutions to continue the mission. (Courtesy photo)
Luke reinforces healthy worksite, earns platinum award
Airman 1st Class Carlos Rodriguez, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, helped open the Virtual Healthy Arizona Worksite Awards ceremony with a group stretch June 11, 2020. Luke AFB earned the Healthy Arizona Worksite Program award by having programs in place to help promote healthy lifestyles and worksites. The worksite wellness program focusses on the wellness of Luke Airmen and employees through fitness, diet and preventing diseases. (Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)
ATTN ALL PERSONNEL:
Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder respectfully announces the death of Airman 1st Class Wes Charles. Anyone having claims for or against the estate should contact 2nd Lt. Cameron Castleberry, Summary Court Officer, at (623) 856-6552 or cameron.castleberry.1@us.af.mil.