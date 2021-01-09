Air ForceLocal 2020 Year in Review: Luke Competes January 9, 2021 0 18 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Advertisement 56th FSS finalist for award; receives evaluation Mike Sabella, John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award assessment team member, speaks to Airmen from the 56th Force Support Squadron appropriated fund food service team during an evaluation Feb. 3, 2020. The 56th FSS appropriated fund food service team was one of 12 finalists out of 70 bases worldwide to be selected for the Air Force’s 2020 John L. Hennessy Food Service Excellence Award. The Hennessy evaluation team assessed the 56th FSS facilities on kitchen, serving and dining operations, sanitation and repair maintenance, and more. (Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder) Best-of-best load crews compete Staff Sgt. Katrina Stuhl, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, prepares an inert munition to be loaded onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon Jan. 24, 2020, during the Annual Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base. Eight AMUs competed in a timed event to load munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon or F-35A Lightning II with the highest level of safety, accuracy and speed. The 56th Fighter Wing hosted the competition to determine the load crew team of the year and recognize maintenance Airmen for their proficiency in arming aircraft with munitions. (Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder) Innovation leads 56th SFS to Air Force-level award Senior Airman Ross Cordova, 56th Security Forces Squadron defense force member, and Tech. Sgt. Jose Martinez, 56th SFS defense force day-shift flight sergeant, participate in a 360-degree active shooter virtual reality simulation. The 56th SFS earned the Headquarters Air Force 2019 Best Medium Security Forces Unit Award. The squadron won for its innovations and efforts such as implementing a 360-degree virtual reality system to enhance training; fitting tactical vests to individuals with gender specific options; and, being a test unit for the Security Forces Center’s Squadron of the Future initiative. (Courtesy photo) 56th FW makes history … Receives maintenance award two consecutive years Retired Lt. Gen. Nicholas Kehoe, Order of Daedalians national commander, presents the Maj. Gen. Clements McMullen Weapons System Maintenance Award to Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander and Col. James Greenwald, 944th FW commander, Oct. 6, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base. Awarded annually by the Secretary of the Air Force, the award is presented to an Air Force maintenance unit with the greatest weapon system maintenance record for the previous year. The 56th and 944th fighter wings earned the award for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019 — the first time in the award’s 60-year history. The most recent win is Luke’s fourth time earning the trophy. (Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos) Advertisement