Arizona National Guard continues to support local food banks

Arizona National Guard Airmen and Soldiers filled bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 05, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona.
Arizona National Guard Airmen and Soldiers filled bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 05, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Airmen and Soldiers filled bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 05, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Airmen and Soldiers filled bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 05, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Airmen and Soldiers filled bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 05, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Airmen and Soldiers filled bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 05, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
Arizona National Guard Airmen and Soldiers filled bags with groceries to be distributed to local citizens at a food bank in Tucson, Ariz., Jan. 05, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)